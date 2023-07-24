India win Caribbean Test series after last day of second Test washed out

The teams turn to white-ball cricket starting in Barbados with three one-day internationals from Thursday

The fifth and final day of the second Test was abandoned due to rain. — AFP

By AP Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 11:49 PM

The West Indies and India drew the second Test at Queen's Park Oval after the fifth and last day Monday was washed out.

India won the series 1-0 after an innings win in Dominica.

India secured a fifth successive series win in the Caribbean. They haven’t lost a Test to West Indies in 21 years.

West Indies were 76-2 in the second innings, trailing India by 289 runs. The odds heavily favoured India, which were far keener for play to get underway.

On Sunday, India wrapped up the West Indies first innings in the first eight overs, taking five wickets for 26 runs.

Play on Monday was scheduled to start earlier to make up for previous rain delays but despite breaks in the showers and the covers being removed, another heavy downpour forced the umpires to call it in mid-afternoon after nearly five hours of inaction.

India scored 438 with 121 from Virat Kohli and 181-2 declared, and West Indies made 255 with a career-best 5-60 by seamer Mohammed Siraj.

The teams turn to white-ball cricket starting in Barbados with three one-day internationals from Thursday.

ALSO READ: