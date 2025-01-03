India vs Australia: Virat Kohli loses wicket to Scott Boland for the third time in BGT series

Photo: AFP

India's talisman batter Virat Kohli, who had delivered top performances in the past, has been going through a rough patch at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia.

Kohli holds many hand-to-break landmarks but his current poor form has pushed him under the scanners. Earlier, the 36-year-old had pulled Team India on his shoulders and achieved many accolades in Test cricket. However, people have started to criticise him for his consecutive poor knocks in Tests.

As it stands, Australia pacer Scott Boland, who was added to the BGT squad mid-series, has become Kohli's worst nightmare.

The 36-year-old, who's often called the greatest cricketer of all time, started the ongoing BGT series on a good note, and the fans hoped the batter would maintain such performance in the series. However, Kohli failed his fans with a poor show with the bat.

In the Perth Test of the BGT 2024-25, Kohli played an unbeaten 100-run knock from 143 balls at a strike rate of 69.93 during India's second inning, which helped the tourist clinch a massive 295-run victory over the mighty Aussies.

Kohli was full of confidence as he stepped onto the crease at the Adelaide Oval following his century in Perth. However, it didn't take time for Kohli to break Indian fans' hearts as he was dismissed for just seven runs from eight balls at a strike rate of 87.50 by Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc in the first inning.

Later in the second inning at Adelaide Oval, the Indian batter could score only 11 runs from 21 balls before he succumbed against Scott Boland.

Australia made a big comeback in the game as the hosts clinched a massive 10-wicket victory over India. After the second Test, Australia levelled the series 1-1 to India.

Following the defeat in Adelaide, Team India travelled to Brisbane to take on Australia for the third Test match of the series. Even though the Brisbane Test was drawn following incessant rain, Kohli still let his fans down.

In the first inning at The Gabba, Kohli played a three-run knock from 16 balls and got dismissed against Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Cricket fans expected a blitz knock from Kohli at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. However, the star India batter was stuck in his poor form.

Kohli scored 36 runs from 86 balls at a strike rate of 41.86 at the Melbourne Test. Later in the inning, he was dismissed again by Boland.

In the second inning, the 36-year-old played a disappointing knock of just five runs from 29 balls and was dismissed by Aussie pacer Starc.

India conceded an 184-run defeat against Australia in the Melbourne Test, with their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 fading away.