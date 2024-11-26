India vs Australia: Coach Gautam Gambhir to return home for personal reasons, report says

Gautam Gambhir. Photo: AFP file

Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir will be flying back home amidst the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025 and will miss the two-day tour game against Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The report stated that Gambhir had left the squad to be in India due to personal reasons.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) spokesperson confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that the India head coach will be back with the squad before the upcoming Adelaide Test, which will be starting on December 6.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During Gambhir's absence, assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel will be in charge of the dugout.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma started practising in the nets as he joined the team in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the birth of his second child.