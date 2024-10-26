India tour of Australia: Pacer Shami not picked, Kuldeep out due to injury

India's Mohammed Shami. Photo: Reuters file

Seamer Mohammed Shami will not play in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been sidelined with a groin injury as the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced an 18-member squad on Friday.

Shami, who has not played for India since the 2023 one-day World Cup due to an ankle injury, hasn't been named in the Rohit Sharma-led squad for the five-match Test series starting from November 22 in Perth.

India have opted for Akash Deep as a third seamer behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while spinner Kuldeep will miss the Test series due to a chronic left groin issue.

"Kuldeep Yadav... has been referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence after the end of the ongoing test series against New Zealand for long-term resolution of his chronic left groin issue," the BCCI said in a statement.

India also announced the squad for their four-match T20 series against South Africa, starting from Nov.8 in Durban.

All-rounder Ramandeep Singh, pace bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak, and left-arm seamer Yash Dayal have received their maiden T20I call-ups in the side led by captain Suryakumar Yadav.

All-rounder Riyan Parag has been left out of the squad due to a right shoulder injury while pacer Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube were also unavailable for selection owing to injuries, the BCCI said.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: