India to get new cricket coach after T20 World Cup

Published: Sat 11 May 2024, 10:34 AM

India's cricket board will hunt for a new coach to take charge after the T20 World Cup in June, but left the door open for Rahul Dravid to reapply.

Dravid, who became head coach of the men's team in November 2021, was handed a short-term extension when his two-year contract expired after India's loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final last November.

"We will call for applications in the next few days," Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), told reporters in Mumbai.

"Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end in June. If he wants to re-apply, he can."

Shah said the next coach would be offered a contract through to the next ODI World Cup in 2027 and ruled out hiring different coaches for the three formats.

"We are looking for a long-term coach for three years," Shah said, in comments reported by Indian media on Friday.

"There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of all-format players. Ultimately, it will be the Cricket Advisory Committee's (CAC) call. I have to implement what they decide."

India have not won a global title since the 2013 Champions Trophy and will be looking to end the drought in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States starting June 2.

Rohit Sharma's team will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 followed by a blockbuster clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9.

