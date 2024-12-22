India skipper Rohit's knee injury not serious, says paceman Akash

Photo: AFP file

Indian pace bowler Akash Deep played down concerns over skipper Rohit Sharma's knee injury in the build-up to their fourth test against Australia this week after the batsman was hit during a practice session on Sunday.

Rohit, who missed the opening test to spend time with his newborn son and has been struggling for form since returning to the team, looked in discomfort after being struck on his left knee in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 37-year-old continued batting but later received care from a physiotherapist and had an ice pack strapped to his leg, which he rested on a chair.

"Such injuries are quite common when you play cricket and it doesn't make much of a difference," Akash told reporters, adding that the practice wicket had been challenging.

"I think this was a wicket for white-ball cricket, so the ball kept a bit low and it was a bit difficult to bat on. But such blows happen and it's not a concern."

India battled hard to earn a draw in the rain-interrupted third test in Brisbane to leave the five-match series locked at 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day clash.

The tourists won the first test in Perth by 295 runs before crashing to a 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide.