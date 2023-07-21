India-Pakistan World Cup match: Why are fans booking hospital beds instead of hotel rooms?

Veteran Christine Sinclair denied place in history by penalty save as Nigeria hold Olympic champions Canada to goalless draw
This may sound bizarre and it is. Cricket fans in India and from around the world who are eager to watch the blockbuster India versus Pakistan match at the World Cup are booking hospital beds instead of hotels.
The reason: Hotel prices.
With India scheduled to host the 50-over World Cup in October-November, hotel prices have gone up, especially in Ahmedabad, which will host the India-Pakistan fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15.
According to reports, hotel prices have gone up by 10 to 20 per cent. With the demand being high due to the match, hotel guests will have to shell out a lot more to get a room. Some hotels have already been sold out, according to reports.
Left with no other alternative due to the spiralling costs, fans are making inquiries at hospitals for their stay. And it is being reported that hospitals too are being welcoming. While the priority remains the health care of the patients, hospitals are willing to accommodate these fans, who are also keen on doing a medical check-up during their stay, it is being said.
ALSO READ:
Veteran Christine Sinclair denied place in history by penalty save as Nigeria hold Olympic champions Canada to goalless draw
South African shines on his debut at the majors after earning his place by winning the Amateur Championship last month
With rain forecast over the weekend, the hosts know they are in a race against time to get the win they need against Australia to level the series
Danish rider beats Dutchman Pascal Eenkhoorn and Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, who were second and third, respectively.
Golfer from Southport bids to become the first Englishman to win the golf's most prestigious event since Nick Faldo in 1992
The two-time Female World Athlete of the Year urged young Asian athletes to believe in themselves
'Jiu-Jitsu Falcons’ capture 14 medals in total, including 8 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze as they emerge winners for the fourth consecutive year
Action-packed fight night will also see the highly anticipated return of Khamzat Chimaev as he moves back up to middleweight to take on No.7 ranked contender Paulo Costa