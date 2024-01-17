India overcome Afghanistan in Super Over drama to sweep T20 series

The general consensus was that the course provides a fair test heading into the 35th HERO Dubai Desert Classic
India overcame Afghanistan in a second Super Over in a heart-stopping T20 International to complete a 3-0 series sweep on a night of high drama on Wednesday.
The home side had bagged the series with back-to-back wins in Mohali and Indore, rendering the result of the match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium academic.
But the final match of the three-match series provided the most drama as Afghanistan, replying to India's mammoth 212-4, racked up 212-6 resulting in deadlock.
In the first Super Over, Afghanistan managed 16-1, which India matched as the stalemate continued.
India scored 11-2 in the second Super Over before spinner Ravi Bishnoi sealed their victory in three deliveries, conceding just one run and taking two wickets.
"My heart rate was high, but we had a lot of fun," leg-spinner Bishnoi said.
"The moment we saw two right-handers come out, I was given the ball.
"The idea was to bowl back of length to begin with from a little behind the crease."
Earlier, India looked in trouble after they slumped to 22-4 inside five overs after electing to bat.
Skipper Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 121 off 69 balls as he and Rinku Singh, who hammered 69 not out, rescued India with an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 190 off just 95 balls.
Karim Janat bled 36 runs in the final over of the Indian innings conceding six sixes in that seven-ball over that included a no-ball.
Rohit's fifth hundred in T20 Internationals was studded with eight sixes, while Rinku clobbered six sixes in his 39-ball blitz.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50), Ibrahim Zadran (50) and Mohammad Nabi (34) kept Afghanistan in the hunt but it was Gulbadin Naib's unbeaten 55, which helped them match India's total even though they eventually finished the series without a win.
The general consensus was that the course provides a fair test heading into the 35th HERO Dubai Desert Classic
Men’s Duggan says first success in the Pro-Am was the result of a team effort
Rory is the defending champion and with Tommy winning over the weekend they inevitably seem to be the tournament favourites
Organised by Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, the prestigious event will take place from February 2 to 12
Koech's victory last year in Ras Al Khaimah in a time of 58m:45s was one of the 10 fastest of 2023
South African pro joins forces with EGC Captains to support Heroes of Dubai initiative at the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic
Fahad Alkhoori makes it a memorable night for Emirati fighters as Morocco’s Moussa Gholam stops gritty South African 'Baby' Lunga Sitemela in the main event
Bahrain Raid Xtreme star turns the heat on Spanish ace as rally enters second week in Saudi