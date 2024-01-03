UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India bowl out South Africa for 55 in the second Test

Siraj (9-3-15-6) returned with his best Test bowling figures as South Africa's batting collapsed in the morning session

By Team KT

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 2:07 PM

Mohammed Siraj bowled the spell of his life to help India bowl South Africa out for just 55 on the first day of the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Siraj (9-3-15-6) returned with his best Test bowling figures as South Africa's batting collapsed after their retiring skipper Dean Elger won the toss and elected to bat.

South Africa won the first Test comfortably in the two-match series.

(More to follow)


More news from Sports