India bowl out South Africa for 55 in the second Test

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 2:07 PM

Mohammed Siraj bowled the spell of his life to help India bowl South Africa out for just 55 on the first day of the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Siraj (9-3-15-6) returned with his best Test bowling figures as South Africa's batting collapsed after their retiring skipper Dean Elger won the toss and elected to bat.

South Africa won the first Test comfortably in the two-match series.

(More to follow)