India become first team with top 5 batters having over 50 runs in single World Cup match

Fourteen-year-old Saleem shot a four-birdie 69 which was the best round of her life in the EGF Order of Merit Qualifying Event
India reached a remarkable feat and became the first team in a World Cup edition where all batters in the top five scored fifty plus runs in an ODI innings. The milestone was achieved in the 45th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 against Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Following India's inning against Netherlands in Bengaluru, the 'Men in Blue' became the second team where the top five batting order scored fifties. Earlier the record was held by Australia, the Aussies achieved it two times against India in 2013 and 2020.
However, India is the first team in World Cup where all batters in the top 5 scored 50+ runs in an ODI innings.
After India's 410/4 against Netherlands, Rohit Sharma's side became the fifth team with highest team totals in ODI World Cup. South Africa still hold the top place on the list after the made 428/5 against Sri Lanka in Delhi.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The 'Men in Blue' achieved another landmark of most half-centuries by India in a single World Cup edition on Sunday. In the 2023 edition of the prestigious tournament, the host country slammed 20 half-centuries.
Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 410/4 in the first inning.
Shreyas Iyer (128* in 94 balls with 10 fours and five sixes) and KL (102) led India's onslaught on Netherlands. But knocks from Rohit Sharma (61 in 54 balls with eight fours and two sixes), Shubman Gill (51 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Virat Kohli (51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six) laid down the foundation.
Bas de Leede (2/82) was the leading wicket-taker for the Netherlands. Paul Van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) also took a wicket each.
India needs to defend 411 runs to complete nine wins in nine matches and end the league stage on high and the Netherlands needs to score these runs to secure an ICC Champions Trophy spot.
ALSO READ:
Fourteen-year-old Saleem shot a four-birdie 69 which was the best round of her life in the EGF Order of Merit Qualifying Event
Australia have the highest wicket-taker in the tournament in leg spinner Adam Zampa, who has 22 wickets
Seemar, O'Shea combine to land twin feature on opening night of the Dubai Racing Carnival
One-drop batter hopes he put a smile on his familie's faces back home in Australia
The iconic Argentinian's 8th Ballon d'Or trophy celebrated by Major League Soccer club n dramatic style with an exhibition match
The former governing body of cricket, who took responsibility for creating the laws of the game, said the Sri Lankan should have drawn the umpires' attention to his broken helmet
The Netherlands, who are he only non-Test-playing nation in the tournament, sprang an upset on South Africa and also beat Bangladesh
Dubai-based Gaganjeet Bhullar in tied 2nd with a round to go in the Asian Tour event