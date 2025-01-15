ILT20: Mark Adair backs Gulf Giants to overcome slow start

Gulf Giants' bowling all-rounder Mark Adair. — Supplied photo

In the aftermath of Tuesday's ILT20 Season 3 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium, Gulf Giants' bowling all-rounder Mark Adair reflected on the team’s resilient performance against Desert Vipers.

Despite suffering a six-wicket defeat in a low-scoring affair, where Desert Vipers successfully chased down the target of 120 with Sam Curran’s unbeaten 42 and Sherfane Rutherford’s quick-fire 40, Irish star Adair highlighted the unwavering commitment and positive outlook within the Gulf Giants camp.

It was the Giants' second defeat in a row in the tournament, but Adair was happy with the way his team fought while defending a small target.

"We showed great determination in defending our target, putting in a strong shift throughout the innings,” said Adair.

"There were definitely opportunities for us to win the game, and we fought out there. While the result wasn’t in our favor this time, we know we have match-winning performances in us.

"There were some tough moments during the game, but we know we’re capable of so much more. We’ve been in tight situations before, and we know how to execute when it matters."

Adair’s positive attitude reflects the team’s collective mindset as they continue to push forward in the competition. Reflecting on being under a stronger team side and professional environment fostered within the Gulf Giants franchise, Adair expressed his optimism. "I’m absolutely loving my time here in Dubai, and the Gulf Giants have been a fantastic organisation to be part of," he said. "With plenty of games still ahead in the season, we’re confident in our ability to bounce back strongly." Despite the setback, the Gulf Giants squad remain resolute and focused on their next steps in the tournament.

The atmosphere within the camp remains one of optimism and belief, with Adair expressing confidence in his team's ability to turn the page and bounce back stronger in their next match against Dubai Capitals on January 18.