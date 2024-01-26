ILT20 is only going to get bigger and bigger, says Waqar Younis

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis (left). — ILT20

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 12:43 AM

Lauding the ILT20’s popularity in the Gulf region, legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis shared his thoughts on the league's growth, and the UAE team's upward trajectory and the impact of well-known players in the tournament.

The former Pakistan pacer with 789 wickets in his international career has been involved with the ILT20 since its inception.

He features in the commentary panel that comprises many stalwarts of the game including the likes of Wasim Akram, Simon Doull, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akthar and Harbhajan Singh.

“Last year the tournament was new, and we were lucky to be involved. I had a great time, especially since the quality of cricket was good. I feel the DP World ILT20 is going to get bigger and bigger. It’s just early days, but I am sure the level of cricket and the crowds will only get better with each season,” he said.

The UAE National Cricket team has had several impressive results recently, including victories against Afghanistan and the U-19 triumph against Pakistan in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

“I believe tournaments like the DP World ILT20 will undoubtedly inspire youngsters in the UAE to take up cricket. We're already witnessing significant improvements at the international level, defeating strong sides, which is always beneficial. I see the tournament is expanding and greatly benefiting UAE cricket,” he said.

Renowned for his searing pace and reverse swing in the 1990s which saw him capture more than 100 international wickets in Sharjah, Waqar reminisced about his personal connection to the UAE.

“For Pakistan, I was fortunate to have played well in this region for about 10-11 years, contributing to the growth of cricket in both UAE and the broader region," he said.

"We always had great support here. More teams are starting to come here now with teams like England and Australia choosing to come here for their pre-season camps or tours of the sub-continent as well. I am sure we will see a lot of more of this.”