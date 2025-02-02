ILT20: Gulf Giants keep playoff hopes alive with seven-wicket win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Dan Worral of Gulf Giants celebrates the wicket of Kyle Mayers of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. — Supplied photo

The Gulf Giants returned to winning ways as they recorded a fantastic seven-wicket win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The win sees the Gulf Giants climb up the ladder to the third spot and does a world of good to their playoff chances. The result also means the MI Emirates join the Desert Vipers as the two teams to have qualified for the playoffs.

Needing a win to stay alive in the competition, the Gulf Giants were brilliant with the ball as they stifled the Knight Riders for 123. In response, they rode on a superb 70-run partnership between Gerhard Erasmus and Tom Curran and some late pinch-hitting from Shimron Hetmyer to clinch the victory.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders captain Sunil Narine: “I think they bowled brilliantly and used the conditions to their advantage. We tried to take as many wickets as possible in the powerplay. We couldn't take many wickets in the middle overs and it became easier for them. Jason Holder has been doing a fantastic job with the bat and the ball. He assessed the conditions as best as possible. We are on the backfoot, but we will be looking forward to that Mumbai-Sharjah game and are hoping for the best.”

Player of the match, Dan Worrall, said: “Opening the bowling with Mark, we had to get us off to a good start. Our bowling group prides itself on diversity. Left arm, right arm, tall and short, we have a bit of everything. We’re glad that we’ve at least given ourselves a fighting chance. We’ll be crossing our fingers for the next couple of days.”

Brief scores: Gulf Giants beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 123-7 in 20 overs (David Willey 41, Alishan Sharafu 21 not out, Chris Jordan 2 for 20, Mark Adair 2 for 25, Dan Worrall 1 for 13) Gulf Giants 124/3 in 17.5 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 47, Tom Curran 38 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 20 not out, David Willey 2 for 17, Jason Holder 1 for 17) Player of the Match: Dan Worrall