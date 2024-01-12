ILT20: Former UAE coach Robin Singh to manage MI Emirates this season

Robin Singh. Photo: KT file

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 12:59 PM

Former UAE coach Robin Singh will manage MI Emirates in the ILT20 this season, the team announced.

MI Emirates team announced the appointment of their coaching staff for and Robin Singh will take over as the head coach and will be joined by Ajay Jadeja as the batting coach and Mitchell McClenaghan as the bowling coach.

Robin Singh has been with the MI family's coaching set-up for years since 2010, playing a key role in Mumbai Indians' five IPL victories and two Champions League T20 campaigns. He served as general manager of MI Emirates in the inaugural season of the ILT20 in 2023.

Robin is a former Indian all-rounder who played from 1989-2001. He played one Test for India, scoring 27 runs. He also featured in 136 ODIs, scoring 2,336 runs, with a century and nine fifties and taking 69 wickets with his pace bowling.

Meanwhile, former India captain Ajay Jadeja will bring his vast experience as a player, coach and mentor.

Jadeja also played 15 Tests for India, scoring 576 runs with four fifties. He also featured in 196 ODIs, scoring 5,359 runs at an average of 37.47, with six centuries and 30 fifties.

Mitchell McClenaghan made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2015, winning four titles with the One Family, and returns as a bowling coach, transitioning from player to coach. Mitchell featured in 48 ODIs and 29 T20Is for New Zealand between 2012 to 2018, taking 82 wickets and 30 wickets respectively in both formats.

Vinay Kumar (assistant coach), having featured in one Test, 31 ODIs and nine T20Is for India and Kiwi all-rounder James Franklin (Fielding Coach), having featured in 31 Tests, 110 ODIs and 38 T20Is for Kiwis, continues from the previous season.

The second season of ILT20 will be played from January 19 to February 18 this year.

