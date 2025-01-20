ILT20: Dubai Capitals snap Desert Vipers' winning streak in six-wicket triumph

Gulbadin Naib of Dubai Capitals plays a shot. — Supplied photo

Desert Vipers suffered their first defeat of the ILT20 Season 3 when they lost to Dubai Capitals by six wickets at Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

After being put into bat, Vipers were bowled out for 139 in 19.5 overs with opener Alex Hales, the top-scorer, making 34.

Dushmantha Chameera and Zahir Khan took three wickets each.

In reply, Dubai Capitals achieved the target in 17.4 overs losing only four wickets as Gulbadin Naib made a sparkling 78 off 51 balls.

Capitals moved up to the fourth position with their second win of the campaign.

"We were at the bottom of the table, so we were looking for momentum. There's still a long way to go. It's not easy facing bowlers of this quality. Luckily, I gave myself some time. After the drinks break, the staff told me I was looking good, so I said to Sikandar (Raza), I will play to my strengths,” Naib said.

Despite the defeat, Vipers remained on top of the table in the six-team league with eight points from five matches.

"It was a tough one. We were probably a few runs short and had some chances," Desert Vipers captain Lockie Ferguson said.

"They bowled well, and the pitch spun. There's a quick turnaround again, but the boys have been batting beautifully."

On Tuesday, third-placed Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will face second-placed MI Emirates at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Brief Scores