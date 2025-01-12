ILT20: Dubai Capitals beat MI Emirates in dramatic opening game

Dubai Capitals players celebrate a wicket. — X

Dubai Capitals rode on the backs of stellar spells from Gulbadin Naib and Olly Stone to clinch a one-run victory against the MI Emirates in the first match of the DP World ILT20 Season 3.

Fans were treated to a last ball thriller at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday as Nicholas Pooran’s exquisite half-century of 61 runs in 40 balls for MI Emirates went in vain. The win marked the narrowest margin in DP World ILT20 history.

MI Emirates were coasting to victory, needing 16 runs in 15 balls, but a disciplined showing from the Capitals’ bowling unit swung the pendulum in their favour. Gulbadin Naib finished with figures of 3 for 13, while Olly Stone returned with 2 for 14.

Earlier in the evening Fazalhaq Farooqi’s five wicket haul of 5 for 15, restricted the Dubai Capitals to 133/8. Brandon McMullen’s half-century of 58 runs in 42 balls, helped the Capitals recover from a poor start, while Rovman Powell also made an important contribution of 25 runs to give their bowlers something to defend.

Reflecting on the victory, Player of the match, Gulbadin Naib said: “That is the beauty of cricket and T20. Not a good total on the board, but we defended it, with the guys giving 100%. The pitch was helping the bowlers a lot. Not easy for the batters. We just tried to keep it stump to stump, and we did it.”

Brief scores Dubai Capitals beat MI Emirates by 1 run Dubai Capitals 133/8 in 20 overs (Brandon McMullen 58, Rovman Powell 25, Dasun Shanaka 13, Fazalhaq Farooqi 5 for 16, Zahoor Khan 1 for 22, Alzarri Joseph 1 for 29) MI Emirates 132/7 in 20 overs (Nicolas Pooran 61, Akeal Hosein 30, Gulbadin Naib 3 for 13, Olly Stone 2 for 14) Player of the Match: Gulbadin Naib