ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli asks friends not to 'request' for match tickets

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM Last updated: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 2:05 PM

With the prestigious ODI World Cup up for grabs once again, Team India will heavily rely on Virat Kohli to clinch the prized trophy on home turf. King Kohli will also aim to make full use of the home conditions to guide India to the title. The hosts will kick off their World Cup campaign with a match against the mighty Aussies on October 8 in Chennai. Ahead of the tournament, Kohli has come up with a request for his friends on social media.

Sharing a post on Instagram Stories, the former India captain wrote, “As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls.”

Cricketers receiving requests from friends and relatives for tickets is not something new. Now, it is yet to be known whether Kohli already has or is expecting to be overburdened with such requests. One can only reckon that the star India batter will not be impressed, having received such requests to provide ODI World Cup tickets.

Virat Kohli’s wife-actress Anushka Sharma, known for her on-point humour, has reacted to the post. Resharing it on Instagram Stories, she cheekily wrote, “And let me just add…Please don’t request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding.” Anushka added a few laughing emojis as well, along with her note.

Virat Kohli is on the verge of creating an incredible record during the ODI World Cup 2023. Kohli has so far scored 47 hundred in ODIs. He will need three more centuries to become the first cricketer in the history of the game to notch 50 hundred in the 50 overs format.

In terms of fielding also, Kohli can achieve a milestone at the World Cup. The 34-year-old has so far taken 14 catches at the World Cup, making him India’s joint-leading fielder in the history of the competition. Kohli will have to take one more catch to become India’s most successful fielder at the World Cups.

Virat Kohli will head into the World Cup, having scored a sublime half-century against Australia last month in the third ODI in Rajkot. Chasing a mammoth total of 353, Kohli came up with a terrific knock of 56 off 61 deliveries. His stupendous innings comprised five boundaries and a solitary six. However, His power-packed batting proved futile as Rohit Sharma’s men fell short of the target by 66 runs.

