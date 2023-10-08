ICC World Cup 2023: India restrict Australia to 199 all out

‘I need to really have another good round if I am going to be in contention come Sunday night’
Inspired by a brilliance performance from the spinners in Chennai, hosts India restricted five-time champions Australia to 199 all out (49.3 overs) in their opening match of the 2023 ICC World Cup on Sunday.
Australia opted to bat after winning the toss, but their batters could not cope with the relentless pressure created by the Indian spinners.
Ravindra Jadeja (10-2-28-3), Kuldeep Yadav (10-0-42-2) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10-1-34-1) broke the back of the Australian batting after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (10-0-35-2) earned India an early breakthrough by dismissing Mitchell Marsh (0) in the third over.
Steven Smith (46 off 71 balls) and opener David Warner (41 off 52 balls) tried to revive the Australian innings after the first wicket, but Kuldeep and Jadeja combined to send both batters back to the pavilion.
The rest of the Australian team players were unable to deal with the turning ball on a slow wicket as India kept taking wickets at regular intervals.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who is down with fever, was replaced by Ishan Kishan, the young wicketkeeper-batter, in India's playing eleven.
