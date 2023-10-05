ICC World Cup 2023: Great chance for Fakhar Zaman to regain his rhythm

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup warmup match between Pakistan and Australia in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 8:15 PM

Playing a World Cup against different teams at different venues is a challenge and Pakistan will hope they are off to a good start in their World Cup opener against Netherlands.

Pakistan had a horror start against West Indies in their opening match in the 2019 World Cup when they were bowled out for just 105 runs in 21 overs and with West Indies chasing that target in less than 15 overs.

The crushing defeat dented Pakistan’s net run rate so badly that they missed out on an opportunity to make the semifinals.

Even though Pakistan are coming into this World Cup with four losses in a row — two in the Asia Cup and two in the warm-up matches — the match against Netherlands would be an ideal opportunity for them to get their act right.

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, who has been woefully out of touch, has a good chance to get into form by spending some time in the middle and scoring runs to get his confidence back.

So would leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who had a very poor Asia Cup, to get back to picking wickets as leg spinners do.

Pakistan have been in Hyderabad from the time they arrived in India and are very much used to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

They will hope to get off to a bright start which will give them confidence.

After Netherlands, Pakistan play Sri Lanka who are not looking too good either after being bowled out for just 50 against India in the Asia Cup final.

The Lankans also lost to Afghanistan in a warm-up match.

Pakistan will hope to win the first two matches before they play India in the big match on October 14 at Ahmedabad.

