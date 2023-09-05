ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI secretary Jay Shah presents 'Golden Ticket' to Amitabh Bachchan

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 4:41 PM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday presented a special 'Golden Ticket' to iconic Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in anticipation of the upcoming the ICC World Cup 2023.

The World Cup begins on October 5 when England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November.

Bachchan, known for his steadfast devotion to Indian cricket, has been offered the rare honour of watching all matches from the special VIP stands for free. This Golden Ticket not only provides him entry to exciting matches but also a variety of luxuries befitting his illustrious stature.

BCCI took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank Big B for his constant support to Team India.

"Golden ticket for our golden icons! BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri @SrBachchan. A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan's unwavering support for #TeamIndia continues to inspire us all. We're thrilled to have him join us for the @ICC @CricketWorldCup2023," Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar on Tuesday announced a 15-player squad for their home Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. The 15-member squad will be led by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya acting as his deputy.

Team India will play their World Cup 2023 opener against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

India 15-player squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

ALSO READ: