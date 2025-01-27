ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan announces ticket prices, release date

Photo: AFP File

Tickets for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan, including group stage fixtures and the second semi-final will go on general sale on January 28 at 1pm UAE time.

While tickets for matches in the UAE will be announced shortly, fans can now register their interest on the official website. The India matches will be played in Dubai on February 20, 23, and March 2.

For the matches in Pakistan, general stand ticket prices will start from 1,000 Pakistani rupees (Dh13), with premium seating available from 1,500 Pakistani rupees (Dh19.5) in different categories across the 10 matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Physical tickets will also be available for purchase from February 3 at designated TCS Express centres across Pakistan, with details to be announced later.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets – to be played on March 9 – will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

Members of the ICC Family will be the first to hear when tickets are on sale, and have exclusive early access, with a two-hour priority window to purchase tickets.