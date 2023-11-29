I am ready for new challenges, says Dravid after BCCI extends his contract

India's head coach Rahul Dravid at a press conference. — AFP

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 1:20 PM

Rahul Dravid says is ready for the new challenges after the legendary Indian cricketer earned a contract extension to stay as as head coach of the national team.

Dravid's contract had expired after the 50 overs World Cup which saw tournament favourite and hosts India finish runners-up to Australia.

During his two-year tenure, Dravid took India to two ICC finals — the World Test Championship and the 50 overs World Cup.

India also reached the semifinals at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not reveal the duration of the extension but it is likely to cover the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States in June.

Dravid said he thoroughly enjoyed the last two years in charge of the side.

"I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room," the 50-year-old said.

"I thank the BCCI and the office bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period.

"As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence."

The BCCI acknowledged Dravid's "exceptional professionalism" as coach of the side.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said Dravid had made India a "formidable" force.

"Team India is now a formidable unit across formats, and our top ranking in all three formats directly reflects his vision, guidance, and the roadmap he charted for the team," he added.

"Having won 10 consecutive games before the final, our World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, and the head coach deserves appreciation for setting up the right platform for the team to flourish."

The board also praised former Test batter VVS Laxman, who was expected to succeed Dravid in the role having occasionally filled in for his former India team mate, saying he had shown "exemplary" service.

Laxman is currently guiding a second-string India squad in a five-match T20 series against Australia. Dravid is likely to reclaim the coaching reins for India's tour of South Africa next month.

