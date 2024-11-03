Humbled by New Zealand, Rohit readies for Australia challenge

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third day of the third and final Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. — AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma said Sunday their 3-0 Test drubbing by New Zealand was a career "low point" but promised a turnaround in the upcoming Australia tour.

The hosts went down by 25 runs in the third Test inside three days at Mumbai, only their second series whitewash at home.

Rohit's team, heavy favourites before the series, failed to chase 147 and were all out for 121.

"This will be a very low point in my career, having lost three games at home," said Rohit.

"I fully take responsibility for that. As a leader, I have not been at the best of my abilities right from the start of the series. With the bat as well, I have not been good enough."

India will now travel to Australia for five Tests, starting in Perth on November 22.

India won 2-1 against Australia on their last two Test tours.

"Australia is not an easy place to play cricket, but we can take a lot of confidence from how we played in the last two series in Australia," Rohit said.

"In the back of our mind, we have to think like that -- the Australia series for us is now very, very important."

India have slipped to second in the World Test Championship table, now led by Australia.

India will need four wins in Australia to keep the chances of making next year's final at Lord's. Rohit's own form is a worry, out cheaply on Sunday for 11 and scoring only 1 runs from six innings in the series. Virat Kohli also flopped with the bat, scoring just one fifty with four single-digit scores. He was out for one to Ajaz Patel in the final chase. "If the batters are not performing, that is a cause of concern. But what's done is done now," said Rohit. "I think as a player, as a captain, as a team, we all have to look forward and see how we can correct what we didn't manage to achieve here," he added. "There is a good opportunity for us to go and do something really, really special in Australia." Rohit may sit out the first two matches for "personal reasons", according to Indian media reports.

"Right now, I am not too sure whether I will be going (for the opening match)," Rohit said. "But let's see. Fingers crossed."