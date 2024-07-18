E-Paper

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic confirm divorce after 4 years together

This announcement came after months of speculation and rumours on the couple's marital status

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 9:46 PM

Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 10:56 PM

The Indian Cricket Team's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife, dancer and model Natasa Stankovic, confirmed their divorce in a statement on Thursday.

This announcement came after months of speculation and rumours on the couple's marital status.


"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us," the statement said.

They said the decision was "tough" to make and even spoke of their son, Agastya, "who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness."

They finally asked for privacy during the "difficult and sensitive time".

The couple reportedly first met in 2018 in a nightclub and confirmed their engagement on January 1, 2020. In the same year, amidst Covid-19, Hardik and Natasa got married on May 31, 2020.

