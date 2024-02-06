Great chance for fans to interact with Wasim Akram in Dubai

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram (right). — Supplied photo

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram will be interacting with fans in Dubai on February 10 during an event presented by ERN Global Events.

Popular Pakistani showbiz personality Fakhr-e-Alam will host the event in Dubai Heights Academy, Al Barsha.

The Sultan of Swing will be sharing his special personal stories with the audience, including Pakistan's famous 1992 World Cup triumph under the captaincy of Imran Khan.

For fans in the UAE, it's a great opportunity to be up close and personal with the greatest left-arm fast bowler of all time.

The former Pakistan captain, who made his international debut in 1984, took 916 international wickets in his glittering career.

Wasim is currently in the UAE as part of the commentary team in the ongoing ILT20, the UAE's IPL-style franchise league.

The iconic Pakistan pacer was the first bowler in world cricket to take 500 wickets in one-day internationals.

In 2002, Wisden named him the best one-day bowler of all time, ahead of other giants like Allan Donald, Imran Khan, Waqar Younis and Glen McGrath.

Having played a key role in Pakistan's win in the 1992 World Cup final against England with a man-of-the-match performance, Wasim led Pakistan to runner-up finish in the 1999 World Cup.

