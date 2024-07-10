Gill, Sundar guide India to 23-run win over Zimbabwe

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the third T20 international. — AFP

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 7:25 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 7:26 PM

Captain Shubman Gill struck a fluent half-century as India claimed a 23-run win over hosts Zimbabwe in the third T20 international in Harare on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

A youthful India side without several members of their victorious World Cup squad elected to bat and posted 182 for four in their 20 overs, before Zimbabwe overcame a dismal start to reach 159 for six thanks to an unbeaten 65 from 49 balls by Dion Myers.

India’s innings was anchored by an excellent 66 off 49 balls from opener Gill, before Ruturaj Gaikwad added a breezy 49 from 28 balls to lift the touring side to a formidable score.