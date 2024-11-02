Gill misses century as India make 263 before spinners leave New Zealand on 171-9

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the second day of the third Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Shubman Gill missed out on a century while Rishabh Pant scored a quick-fire 60 as India made 263 in response to New Zealand's 235 before their spinners reduced the tourists to 171-9 at stumps on day two of the low-scoring third Test in Mumbai on Saturday.

Ajaz Patel was unbeaten on seven after Will Young's battling 51 in testing conditions, as New Zealand wiped out a slender 28-run deficit and built up a valuable lead of 143 at the end of another sweltering day at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 3-63 and shared seven wickets with spin partner Ravindra Jadeja, hoped the hosts would not be staring at a big target when they eventually bat on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We should wrap it up with one or two runs here and there. Every run saved in this innings is going to be critical for us when we chase it down," Ashwin said.

"It's not going to be easy and we have to bat really well.

"I expected a lot more bounce and speed from this Mumbai pitch. It has been quite slow, which is surprise for me... It's not a typical Mumbai pitch."

Akash Deep put New Zealand under some early pressure in their second stanza when he castled skipper Tom Latham for one and Washington Sundar snared opener Devon Conway for 22 at the start of an absorbing final session.

Ashwin had Rachin Ravindra stumped for four to leave New Zealand in trouble at 44-3, before pulling off a fine catch that got rid of the dangerous Daryl Mitchell for 21 after the batsman had put on a 50-run stand with Young.

Jadeja, who ended the day with 4-52, dismissed Tom Blundell for four, while Ashwin snared the aggressive Glenn Phillips for 26 before the momentum swung India's way after Ish Sodhi fell for eight.

Young looked to take the game away from India with a patient effort but spooned one back to Ashwin and Matt Henry was castled by Jadeja for 10 on the last ball of the day.

Gill, having ridden his luck, looked well set to score a ton earlier as India inched towards New Zealand's total after lunch, but the batsman edged spinner Ajaz Patel to slip and departed for a fluent 90.

Patel removed Ashwin for six and finished with superb figures of 5-103 as Deep was run out, leaving Washington unbeaten on 38.

Early nerves

A late collapse on Friday meant India resumed on 86-4, and Pant eased early nerves by hitting Patel for three boundaries in the opening over before scooping one for four a little later.

Gill was given a reprieve on 45 while looking to charge Phillips midway through the first session, when substitute Mark Chapman dropped a simple catch running in from the deep.