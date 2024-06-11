Gayle, Sammy to play for West Indies Champions in World Championship of Legends

Daren Sammy (left) with Ajay Sethi and Clive Lloyd. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 8:09 PM

The World Championship of Legends announces another formidable roster from the West Indies line-up. Leading the charge of the upcoming edition of World Championship of Legends would be batting superstar Chris Gayle.

Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Dubai-based Channel 2 Group Corporation has officially assumed ownership of the West Indies Champions franchise in the eagerly awaited World Championship of Legends cricket league.

“I am thrilled to be part of the World Championship of Legends and to lead the West Indies Champions. This league represents an exciting opportunity to bring together some of the greatest cricketing talents and offer fans a nostalgic yet exhilarating experience. I am confident that our team will perform exceptionally and uphold the legacy of West Indies cricket."

The West Indies Champions team, led by the legendary Gayle, is notable for having a strong roster that includes well-known players like Dwayne Smith, Samuel Badree and Daren Sammy.

“I look forward to rejoining my family in our quest to win the cup. We are also delighted to keep having the opportunity to play more matches such as the prestigious World Championship of Legends to return to our fans in a whole new participation,” Gayle said.

The England and Wales cricket board has approved the World Championship of Legends which is scheduled to begin on July 3 in Birmingham.