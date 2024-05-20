Gambhir reveals why SRK is the best owner to work with in IPL

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, greets fans. — AFP

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 11:40 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders team mentor Gautam Gambhir admitted that Shah Rukh Khan is the best owner he has ever worked with.

After leading KKR for seven years, Gambhir returned to the two-time winners not as a player but in a managerial role.

Before the ongoing season, the former KKR captain returned to the franchise after being announced as the team mentor, in November last year.

KKR returned to their groove and have soared high this season. Apart from a familiar face in the form of Gambhir, the franchise has also enjoyed the presence of co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

Gambhir opened up about his relationship with the megastar and shocked everyone by saying that the two never talk about cricket.

"It is the trust of the owner as well I have said it many times in the past I think SRK is the best owner I have ever worked with. The reason is not because now I am back with the KKR. The reason is that in the seven years of me captaining, we had not spoken 70 seconds about cricket. He had never asked me a single question on cricket in those seven years. Can you imagine?" Gambhir said on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel.

Last year, the Riders struggled to pull off a string of victories and ended in the seventh spot with 12 points.

Since Gambhir's return, KKR have rekindled their fighting spirit and finished at the top of the table for the first time in the history of the competition.

With IPL entering its final week, Gambhir stated that he still hasn't had a word with Shah Rukh about cricket.

He recalled a moment in 2011 which marked the only time the two shared a conversation about cricket.