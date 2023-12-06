Future stars get the perfect stage to showcase their talent at ILT20 Schools Cup

(Supplied photo)

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 12:53 AM

Aspiring cricketers in the UAE have got the perfect stage to showcase their talent and temperament as the ILT20 Schools Cup reaches the final stage of the tournament.

Future World Cup stars may emerge from this ambitious project launched by the Emirates Cricket Board.

The ILT20 Schools Cup is aimed at encouraging and promoting the sport of cricket in schools with a long-term vision of identifying talent at a young age and investing in the future of UAE cricket.

This programme establishes a direct channel of the DP World ILT20 to UAE’s young and aspiring cricketers and provides them with a platform to show their talent.

After the completion of the early rounds in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, six schools have progressed to the final round.

The first round of the tournament saw 36 schools compete in the six pools named after the six DP World ILT20 franchises. The final round will be played in the second week of January, 2024, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

More than 500 teenagers took part in the first-round matches, 90 out of these 500 will now feature in the final round in January.

In the final round, the six teams will be divided into two pools of three teams each.

In the first round, Gems Cambridge International emerged victorious from the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders pool. Dubai International Academy - Emirates Hill were the winners of the Desert Vipers pool. The Winchester School progressed from the Dubai Capitals pool while GEMS Modern Academy moved ahead from the Gulf Giants pool. Abu Dhabi Indian School - Al Wathba and Our Own English High School Sharjah were the winners of the MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors pools respectively.

“The first round of the ILT20 Schools Cup was a big success as schools from across the UAE took part in the competition," said Andy Russell, Tournament Director, ILT20 Schools Cup.

"The International League T20 is committed to providing grassroot opportunities and providing opportunities for school cricketers is one of the main objectives. The growth of the game in the schools and creating a strong bond between the DP World ILT20 competition, the franchises and the young generation of UAE cricketers is why this initiative is so important."