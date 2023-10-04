Future stars continue to shine in ILT20 Development Tournament

Action from the match between ILT20 Braves and ILT20 Dynamos. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 7:50 PM

Thrilling cricketing action continues to unfold at the ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai, as UAE’s very best compete for recognition and glory in the ongoing ILT20 Development Tournament.

The tournament is aimed at providing a potentially life changing opportunity to UAE players with 13 spots for UAE players still up for grabs in the DP World ILT20 Season 2.

After the first eight matches, ILT20 Pearls lead the points table with a total of nine points.

In the first match on Monday, ILT20 Braves registered a 44-run win over ILT20 Dynamos.

Batting first, Braves scored 158 all out in their allotted 20 overs. Rizwan CP was the star performer, the right-hander blazed to 56 off 35 balls (seven fours, two sixes).

Dynamos were blown away for 114 in reply as Hafiz Ayub and Raees Ahmed tore through the batting line-up.

Hafiz Ayub took five wickets for 17 runs to collect the player of the match award.

Jawadullah was the hero for the ILT20 Blitzers in their 46-run win over ILT20 Thunderbolts in the second match on Monday.

The left-armer took five for 15 as the Thunderbolts capitulated to 104 all out in 18.1 overs in a 151-run chase. Aryan Lakra provided great support to Jawadullah with three wickets for 22.

Earlier Blitzers batted first and scored 150 in 19.2 overs. Muhammad Nadeem top-scored with 41 off 28 balls.

In match seven played on Tuesday, ILT20 Marvels beat ILT20 Dynamos by seven wickets.

Brief scores:

ILT20 Braves beat ILT20 Dynamos by 44 runs. ILT20 Braves 158 all out, 20 overs (Rizwan CP 56; Zahoor Khan 2-30, Karthik Meiyappan 2-31). ILT20 Dynamos 114 all out, 17.4 overs (Samal Udawaththa 55, Hafiz Almas Ayub 5-17, Raees Ahmed 4-15)

ILT20 Blitzers beat ILT20 Thunderbolts by 46 runs. ILT20 Blitzers 150 all out, 19.2 overs (Muhamad Nadeem 41, Usman Khan 28; Umair Ali 2-12, Rohan Mustafa 2-24). ILT20 Thunderbolts 104 all out, 18.1 overs (Rohan Mustafa 25, Dawood Ejaz 23; Jawadullah 5-15, Aryan Lakra 3-22)

ILT20 Dynamos 147 for 7, 20 overs (Ammar Badami 35, Osama Hassan Shah 32, Hameed Khan 31; Danish Qureshi 3-38, Taimoor Bhatti 2-12). ILT20 Marvels 151 for 3, 19.1 overs (Rahul Chopra 82 not out, Basil Hameed 40, Umer Muhammad 2-36

ILT20 Pearls 190 for 7, 20 overs (Khalid Shah 70, Aryansh Sharma 40; Uzair Khan 2-43). ILT20 Blitzers 190 for 7, 20 overs (Usman Khan 59, Ali Abid 46; Rohid Khan 3-37). Super Over: ILT20 Blitzers 18/0 – 1 over. ILT20 Pearls 21/0 – 1 over.