Former England skipper takes sly dig at Mohammad Hafeez

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and ex-Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez have been involved in spats in recent times.

The two former cricketers’ social media argument started after Vaughan lashed out at Hafeez for criticising Virat Kohli’s playing style during the World Cup fixture against South Africa. Since then, the duo have been at loggerheads. Now, Vaughan has launched a scathing attack on Hafeez.

After Pakistan lost to England at the World Cup last week, Vaughan fired a fresh salvo at Hafeez on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Taking a sly dig at the former Pakistan cricketer, Vaughan wrote, “Maybe Pakistan batters need to be a bit more selfish like Virat [Kohli], Mohammad Hafeez.”

Vaughan’s comment comes just days after Hafeez had stated that he could sense selfishness while Kohli was playing against South Africa at the World Cup. Kohli had gone on to match Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time ODI record of 49 tons in that game against the Proteas on November 5. Hafeez pointed out that in order to reach the milestone, Kohli was trying to take a single in the 49th over of the World Cup fixture against South Africa.

"I saw a sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli’s batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn’t put the team first,” Hafeez had said on the ‘Top Cricket Analysis’ show.

Hafeez’s comments did not go down well with Vaughan. The former England batter called Hafeez’s remarks “utter nonsense".

Coming back to the World Cup, both Pakistan and England have been disappointing as they were eliminated from the league stage of the competition. While Pakistan finished their league stage campaign at the fifth spot, defending champions England could manage to claim seventh position on the World Cup points table.

Meanwhile, hosts India confirmed their berth in the semi-finals having remained unbeaten in the competition. India will be up against New Zealand on Wednesday. South Africa and five-time champions Australia will face each other in the other semi-final on Thursday.

