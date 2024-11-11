Fit-again Buttler pleased with his match-winning knock against West Indies

Jos Buttler (right) hits a six to bring up his half-century as West Indies' keeper Nicholas Pooran looks on. — AFP

England skipper Jos Buttler was pleased with his match-winning knock against the West Indies in the second Twenty20 international against West Indies in Barbados on Sunday.

Buttler hammered a superb 83 off 45 balls to steer his side to a seven-wicket victory, with the tourists storming to a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

After England strolled to victory in the opening T20 at the Kensington Oval, West Indies' lower order again dragged them to a defendable total on the same ground 24 hours later, with 32 runs coming off the final two overs to help the hosts post 158.

Phil Salt went from an unbeaten centurion on Saturday to out first ball as England's reply initially stuttered, but Buttler, on his second start after a lengthy injury absence, plundered six sixes to give the tourists control of the series.

A Liam Livingstone six sealed the comprehensive success, with England able to wrap up what would be a first white-ball series win in the Caribbean since 2019 in Saint Lucia on Thursday with two matches to spare.

"It is great to spend time in the middle," Buttler said. "I was a bit scratchy for the first few balls but I managed to come through that period and really enjoyed it. It was great to be back out there.

"I have played for a while and batted in lots different positions. I am just waiting to see what happens and playing what is in front of me."

With Buttler winning the toss and putting the hosts in to bat first, frontline fast bowler Jofra Archer was quickly back among the wickets after a disappointing first T20I, helping restrict West Indies to 35-3 inside the first four overs.

A useful 43 from skipper Rovman Powell led the hosts' recovery, but after he was clean bowled by Dan Mousley, the England rookie's first T20I wicket, West Indies were up against it to remain in the contest.

Those late runs from tailenders, a rapid 22 off 12 balls from Romario Shepherd the pick of the contributions, put the pressure back on England.