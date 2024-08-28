England's Malan retires from international cricket

England's Dawid Malan celebrates after scoring a half-century during the 2023 ICC World Cup match against Bangladesh in Dharamshala. — AFP

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:42 PM

Dawid Malan retired from international cricket on Wednesday, with the batsman saying his England career "has not been easy".

Malan signed a 12-month central contract in October and was England's leading run-scorer in their woeful 50-over World Cup title defence in India in the weeks that followed.

But the left-hander, 37 next week, has not played for England since that showpiece tournament.

Yet he was repeatedly criticised for being insufficiently aggressive at the crease in an era of dynamic white-ball hitting.

Nevertheless, Malan is just one of two England batsmen, alongside Jos Buttler, to have scored hundreds in all three international formats -- Tests, ODIs and T20s.

But Malan, a member of England's 2022 T20 World Cup-winning squad, has accepted now is the right time to call time on a seven-year international career of 22 Tests and 92 white-ball internationals.

"It has been an incredible journey since July 2017," said Malan, born in England but brought up and educated in South Africa. "I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for England in all three formats.

"Cricket, like most sports, is an industry where almost everyone eventually retires wishing they had done that little bit more.

"Whether you've played 10 Tests or 100, many step away regretting not playing just one more, scoring a few more runs, or winning more trophies.

"Right now, as I retire from international cricket, I can say I am genuinely satisfied."

He added: "It has not been easy. It may be my nature, but for whatever reason, it has always seemed that I had something to prove and often felt as if I was playing for my place.