England relish 'fear factor' of returning paceman Archer

England pace bowler Jofra Archer. — Reuters

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 9:02 PM

England are eager to unleash Jofra Archer's "fear factor" against Pakistan as the paceman prepares to return from a long injury lay-off ahead of next month's T20 World Cup, says team-mate Sam Curran.

Injuries have blighted Archer's international career and he has not played top-level cricket for 14 months due to back and elbow issues.

He has managed just 15 Twenty20 appearances for England since making his international debut five years ago but is in the squad for their four-match T20 series against Pakistan, starting this week, and the World Cup.

The 29-year-old has been building up his fitness by playing club cricket in Barbados and last week took a wicket for Sussex's second XI.

"It's incredibly exciting to have a player of his quality," all-rounder Curran said on Monday. "I'm sure England fans and players are extremely buzzed to have him back.

"He's obviously got that extra pace and fear factor we can bring to opposition. We all hope his injuries are behind him now.

"Jof's had a really tough couple of years -- we all hope he can come back and do what he does for England and bring the A game that we know he's got."

England, who are reigning T20 world champions, are desperate to find form ahead of the tournament in the West Indies and the United States after a dismal 50-over World Cup defence in India last year.

Curran is one of eight squad members who returned early from the Indian Premier League ahead of the Pakistan series.

The players had little time together before the defence of their 50-over title.