Dubai: UAE beat Oman in Gulf T20I Championship

The UAE players celebrate a wicket. — X

The UAE moved to the top of the table in the Gulf T20I Championship with an impressive 24-run win over Oman in Dubai on Sunday.

This was the UAE's second-straight win in the six-team tournament following their eight-wicket victory over Bahrain in the opening game on Friday.

On Sunday, skipper Muhammad Waseem (48, 31 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) and his opening partner Tanish Suri (40, 38 balls, 4 fours) were the main batting stars as the UAE made 157 for seven batting first.

In reply, Oman could only manage 133 for eight in 20 overs with skipper Jatinder Singh (26) being the top-scorer.

Junaid Siddique (2/24), Ali Naseer (2/23), Muhammad Jawadullah (2/25) took two wickets for the UAE while Muhammad Zuhaib claimed one wicket.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia (126/1) beat Qatar (123/9) by nine wickets in the other match on Sunday.

The UAE (four points) will take on second-placed Kuwait (two points) in their third match on Monday.

In the first match on Monday, fifth-placed Bahrain (two points) will take on fourth-placed Saudi Arabia (two points).

Bottom-placed Qatar have yet to open their account in the tournament and Oman (two) are currently occupying the third place.