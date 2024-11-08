Dubai, Sharjah to host U-19 men's Asia Cup from November 29

Dubai International Stadium. Photo: File

Eight teams will compete in the Asian Cricket Council Men’s U-19 Asia Cup (50 overs), which will be staged at the Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium from Friday, 29 November.

Hosts UAE, India, Japan and Pakistan have been placed in Group A while defending champions Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka are set to feature in Group B. On the opening day, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in Dubai and Sri Lanka will face Nepal in Sharjah.

The two semifinals will be played on Friday, 6 December with the tournament final scheduled for Sunday, 8 December at the Dubai International Stadium. All tournament matches will start at 9am local time.

UAE had also hosted last year’s Asia Cup; Bangladesh won the tournament by defeating the hosts in the final which was played at the Dubai International Stadium.

“We are delighted to host the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup for a second successive year. The tournament will not only provide a fantastic learning opportunity to the future stars from the participating countries including the UAE, it will also give them a great platform of showcasing their talent at the world stage," Emirates Cricket Board Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad, said.

“The Emirates Cricket Board is fully prepared to deliver another prestigious tournament following the hugely successful delivery of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last month in Dubai and Sharjah. Both venues are equipped with world-class cricketing infrastructure and are ready to produce another exciting event. We wish all eight teams the very best for the tournament and look forward to hosting them," he added.