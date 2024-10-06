Dubai: India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Indonesia’s Bintang leads at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship as UAE's Rayan Ahmed makes strong start
‘It was a confident round despite the brutal conditions and pouring rain over the final 10 holes,’ said 17-year-Rayan
India produced a clinical performance to beat arch-rivals Pakistan by six.wickets in their second match at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Backed by the passionate support of their fans who massively outnumbered the Pakistani supporters in the stands, India reduced their rivals to 105 for eight in 20 overs, thanks to an impressive spell from medium pacer Arundhati Reddy (4-0-19-3) .
Reddy was well-supported by Shreyanka Patil who took two wickets for 12 runs in four overs.
In reply, India reached the target in the 19th over, losing four wickets as opener Shafali Verma top-scored with 32 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made 29 before retiring hurt.
Despite the intense afternoon heat, 20,000 fans turned up to witness the first India-Pakistan clash in women's cricket in the UAE.
With the impressive win, India are now back in race for a semifinal spot following their shock defeat to New Zealand in their opening Group A game on Friday.
Pakistan, who won their first match against Sri Lanka on Thursday, face another tough test against six-time champions Australia in their next game on Friday at the same stadium.
India, on the other hand, will have a score to settle in their next game against Sri Lanka who had beaten them in Asia Cup final early this year.
‘It was a confident round despite the brutal conditions and pouring rain over the final 10 holes,’ said 17-year-Rayan
Dubai Basketball will be looking to win their third straight game when they take on the Serbian team at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday
APGC Chairman Amin highlights the UAE’s impressive growth in golf and anticipates the 2025 Championship will build on the nation's legacy of hosting prestigious tournaments
The teenage duo will join a field of 120 golfers from 43 APGC member nations in the tournament that concludes on Sunday
“It has been a privilege to witness and contribute to the growth of both Dubai and the golf industry here,” said McMurdo as he reflected on his time at Dubai's famous Resort Golf Course
The second season will see six teams vying for the honours in London after the inaugural season was won by Triveni Continental Kings in Dubai last year
The champion of this week's tournament will earn invites to both The Masters and The Open
His strategy involves investing in modern amenities, expanding instructional programs, and highlighting the course's unique features in Dubai's competitive golf landscape