Dubai Capitals script history with record chase against against ADKR

Fans were treated to a thrilling run-fest at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the Dubai Capitals pulled off a stunning eight-wicket victory over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 Season 3.

Chasing a daunting 204, the Capitals were powered by match-winning performances from Shai Hope and Gulbadin Naib in a sensational 135-run partnership that laid the foundation for the largest run chase in the league's history.

Hope’s composed half-century (74 not out off 53 balls) and Naib’s explosive 80 off 47 balls were pivotal in the Capitals’ triumph.

"Shai and I were just looking to rotate the strike at one stage, but after the 14th over, we shifted the momentum," said Naib was was named player of the match.

"T20 cricket should always be entertaining for the crowd. If you observe the opposition and they look worried, it means you are doing well."

Earlier, Charith Asalanka set the stage for a high-scoring spectacle, with standout performance of 74 runs in 34 balls.

Faced with a mammoth target, Adam Rossington and Hope kept the Capitals in the hunt with 54 runs in the powerplay. Rossington registered a quick fire 21 runs in 13 balls before he was dismissed by Andre Russell in the fifth over.

Shai Hope, extending his purple patch, reached his third half century of the league in 34 balls striking four fours and two sixes on his way there. Hope was joined by Naib whose restrained start saw him collect just one boundary in his first 27 runs, but he shifted gears soon after, taking charge of the chase and racing to his half-century, also off 34 balls. Between the 13th and 17th over, the Capitals scored 71 runs to inch within striking distance of their target. The partnership of 135 runs was finally broken when Jason Holder’s slower one saw the end of Naib in the 18th over. With two overs to go, the Capitals needed 26 runs. Dasun Shanaka (17 not out off 8 balls), who had just walked in, had an instant impact, taking down Andre Russell for two fours and a six in the 19th over ensuring the Capitals reached the target in 19.5 overs and thereby completing the largest run chase in the history of the competition. Brief scores: Dubai Capitals beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by eight wickets Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 203/4 in 20 overs (Charith Asalanka 74, Alishan Sharafu 36 retired hurt, Kyle Mayers 35, Sikandar Raza 2/24)

Dubai Capitals 207/2 in 19.5 overs (Gulbadin Naib 80, Shai Hope 74 not out, Andre Russell 1 for 38, Jason Holder 1 for 40)