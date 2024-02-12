Desert Vipers beat Sharjah Warriors in final league match of ILT20

Colin Munro of Desert Vipers plays a shot. — ILT20

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 12:27 AM

The Desert Vipers sailed to a comfortable six-wicket win over the Sharjah Warriors in the 30th and final league match of the ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after rain delayed the start of the match and reduced it to an 18-over contest.

A fine bowling display from Vipers’ Nathan Sowter (3 for 21) and Matheesha Pathirana (3 for 28), well backed by Sam Curran (2 for 29), restricted Warriors to 121 for 9 in 18 overs.

Vipers then raced to the target in 12.5 overs with openers Phil Salt (30) and Alex Hales putting on a 50-run partnership in 23 balls, followed by a 49-run partnership between skipper Colin Munro (27) and Dinesh Chandimal (24n.o) for the fourth wicket.

The Vipers, who were eliminated before the start of the match, won with 31 balls to spare. This victory helped them push the Warriors to the bottom of the table and to take the fifth slot.

“To be brutally honest, we haven't played good enough cricket throughout the tournament. One person who stuck up their hand with the bat was Alex Hales,” said Vipers skipper Colin Munro.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals will play the Eliminator on Tuesday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, the Qualifier 1 will be played between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Qualifier 2 between the winners of the Eliminator and the losers of Qualifier 1 will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The final will be held on February 17 (Saturday) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Brief scores:

Desert Vipers beat Sharjah Warriors by 6 wickets.

Sharjah Warriors 121 for 9 in 18 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 20, Luke Wells 31, Sean Williams 23, Sam Curran 2 for 29, Nathan Sowter 3 for 21, Matheesha Pathirana 3 for 28) Desert Vipers 123 for 4 in 12.5 overs (Phil Salt 30, Alex Hales 21, Colin Munro 27, Dinesh Chandimal 24n.o, Junaid Siddique 2 for 16)

