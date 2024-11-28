Deccan Gladiators thrash Bangla Tigers in Abu Dhabi T10

Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the match. — Supplied photo

Deccan Gladiators were on song against Bangla Tigers as they registered a thumping 9-wicket win against them in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 tournament at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Gladiators' bowling unit put up a brilliant show with the ball and thoroughly dominated the batting unit of Bangla Tigers.

Tigers had a disappointing start to the proceedings while batting first as the side lost the first wicket for 10 runs and never really got back on track.

They were left tottering at 54/6 in the 8th over and eventually ended the innings at 72/6 in 10 overs.

Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed top-scored with 19 off 14 while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored 16* off 23. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan struck 12* off 8.

It was the bowlers of the Deccan team who stole the limelight. England pacer Richard Gleeson scalped three wickets for just 11 runs in two overs. Young Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana was also among the wickets as he returned with bowling figures of 2/21 in two overs while Usman Tariq picked up one wicket for 16 runs.

Later, Deccan Gladiators lost opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore for 9 but aggressive West Indies batter and skipper of the side, Nicholas Pooran, along with star England batter, Jos Buttler, made sure that there were no more fall of wickets. The two joined hands and took the side over the line in the sixth over.

Pooran chipped in with an unbeaten 36 off 13 that included five sixes. Buttler on the other side, struck a 13-ball 29*, a knock decorated with three maximums and a four. With this win, the Gladiators have moved to the top spot in the points table with five wins from 6 matches so far in the tournament and have 10 points in their kitty. Bangla Tigers dropped to 8th as they just have two wins and four points from six games.