Dazzling Das helps Bangladesh thwart Pakistan in second Test

Bangladesh's Liton Das plays a shot during the third day of the second Test against Pakistan. — AFP

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 7:03 PM

Liton Das hit a fighting hundred to lift Bangladesh from a precarious 26-6 to 262 all out on Sunday, in a remarkable turnaround that left the second Test in Rawalpindi within either team's grasp.

The 29-year-old hit 138 over the course of a marathon 333 minutes and brought Bangladesh back into the match with a fighting 165-run seventh-wicket stand alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored a pugnacious 78.

At close on the third day, Bangladesh struck back to leave Pakistan on a sluggish 9-2, with opener Abdullah Shafique dismissed for three and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad falling without scoring -- both to pacer Hasan Mahmud.

Saim Ayub was not out on six as the home team lead by 21 runs, and Pakistan will need to bat smartly to clinch a series-levelling win after losing the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, by 10 wickets.

Bangladesh's win last week was their first in 14 attempts against Pakistan.

The highlight of the day was Das and Mehidy's match-turning stand.

On top of that, Das added 69 with tail-ender Mahmud (13 not out) in a 24.5-over ninth wicket stand, equalling the partnership record against Pakistan and leaving the home team frustrated.

Das, dropped on 90 by spinner Abrar Ahmed off his own bowling, hit a late cut off the same bowler to reach his fourth Test hundred. He finally holed out to Agha Salman at long-on.

Das, who came to the crease with Bangladesh tottering at 26-5, cracked 13 boundaries and four sixes, adding a big 236 for the last four wickets.

Das admitted he was a little nervous at the start but happy by the end.

"I took it positively and took responsibility," he said, adding that batting was not easy on the pitch.

Still, Shahzad praised Bangladesh's batting.

"Such phases do come in Tests as we had one good session but then unfortunately they built a good partnership and we struggled," said Shahzad.

"We believe in our batting and I think we can set a challenging target for them," he added.

Earlier, Pakistan were put in a strong position by pacer Shahzad's career-best 6-90 and Mir Hamza (2-50) in the morning session, but they were left wanting thereafter.

Das and Mehidy's solid stand took advantage of an eased-out Rawalpindi stadium pitch in the second session of the rain-affected Test, which saw Friday's first day washed out.