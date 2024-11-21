David Warner praises UAE's ILT20 tournament

Australian batter David Warner. — Supplied photo

Australian cricketing icon David Warner is gearing up for his second season with the Dubai Capitals in the DP World International League T20. While the team achieved a runner-up finish in the tournament's previous edition, Warner is determined to play a greater role in building on that success in 2025 – Season 3.

Reflecting on the tournament’s unique structure, he highlighted its impact on raising the level of competition and providing invaluable opportunities for local talent.

As the new season approaches, Warner remains committed to sharing his extensive experience and supporting the growth of UAE cricket.

On his previous season with the Dubai Capitals, that also marked his debut at the DP World ILT20, the opening batter said, “I enjoyed the competition. It was challenging from an opening batter’s perspective and good for the bowlers. I think the way we fought and came back strongly towards the end of the tournament was fantastic."

Warner went on to appreciate cricketers from the UAE; he lauded Haider Ali’s role in the Dubai Capitals’ campaign last year.

“I think Haider Ali stood out for us. He didn’t get the opportunity to play many games, but when he did, he truly seized the moment and showcased his talent. I was thoroughly happy and excited for him. He was a big, integral part of our team," he said.

Warner opined that the Dubai International Stadium – Dubai Capitals’ home ground is amongst his favourite venues in the world.

"The best thing about the venue is the atmosphere. Once you’re inside and the fans are here supporting the game, it’s loud, it’s electrifying, and there is also the light display and everything that comes with it. The aesthetics are absolutely fantastic," he said. Recalling his fondest memory in the UAE, Warmer could not look past Australia’s successful World Cup campaign in 2021 where they secured the title for the first time. "It was very exciting. We played two very tight games towards the end, the semifinal and the final," he said. "Our hearts were in it. Chasing the total in the final we got off to a good start but needed to build partnerships. The atmosphere was incredible, and the crowd was amazing. It’s truly a great part of the world to play cricket." Warner further lauded the wicket dynamics and ground dimensions. "The best thing I like here is the wicket. It can be challenging at first, but once you get through the initial phase, you can play more freely. The boundary dimensions are something I love, in Australia, we don’t get that. "The MCG is so big, but here the grounds are perfect for a batsman. The pockets can be a little big, but I just like playing here. It's always good. If you get through the new ball, you can be there at the end."