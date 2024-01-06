Cricketers Rashid, Mujeeb return as Afghanistan name 19-player squad for T20I series against India

Dazzling performances by jockeys at Meydan as Dobbs delivers San Donato from hopeless position to take out the Zabeel Mile
Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan will make his comeback from the three-match T20I series against India beginning next week, as the landlocked country announced a 19-member squad on Saturday.
Khan will make his first appearance since the conclusion of last year's ODI World Cup. However, his on-field appearance is still in doubt as he is recovering from back surgery.
Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran has been named the skipper for the series. The opening batter recently led Afghanistan to a 2-1 win in the T20I series over the UAE.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Meanwhile, Ikram Alikhil also returns to the squad after being named among the reserves in the UAE series. Along with him, spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman also returns after missing the T20I series in the UAE.
Mujeeb was a part of the Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Renegades, but his season ended as his No Objection Certificate (NOC) was revoked by the Afghanistan Cricket Board after he expressed his desire to be left off the central contract list.
"We are delighted to be embarking on our maiden tour to India for a three-match series. India is the top-ranked side in the world and it's very pleasing to witness AfghanAtalan competing in a three-match T20I against them. We believe that AfghanAtalan are no longer underdogs & have excelled well in the recent past and we look forward to a highly competitive series against India," Mirwais Ashraf, the ACB chairman, said in a statement.
Afghanistan's maiden bilateral series will kick off on January 11 in Mohali; the second game will be played on January 14 in Indore; and the series will conclude on January 17 in Bengaluru.
Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.
ALSO READ:
Dazzling performances by jockeys at Meydan as Dobbs delivers San Donato from hopeless position to take out the Zabeel Mile
Changes to his swing have helped the former champion Byrne sharpen his game
Promoter Ahmed Seddiqi says 2024 will be a significant year for Rising Stars Arabia series which hopes to showcase the best of Arab boxing talent to the world
Last Year’s top two women runners and Ethiopian duo Dera Dida and Ruti Aga go head-to-head once again
Australian quick takes three wickets in an over as hosts suffer a batting collapse on day three of the third Test in Sydney
The iconic Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club will feature thrilling entertainment on and off the course
Bahrain Raid Xtreme star in great shape as he looks to build onlast year’s record-breaking run in Saudi
Strong field building for the second edition of the all-female tournament which will take place at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City