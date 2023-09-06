Cricket World Cup: BCCI to release nearly 400,000 tickets due to high demand

Hosted by The Indian Golfers Society the event attracted a big field of 104 golfers to the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course
Understanding the high demand for tickets of the upcoming World Cup games, the BCCI will be releasing approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament.
However, a media release from the BCCI doesn't specify as to what percentage of the 400,000 tickets released will be specifically earmarked for India's matches.
This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in the event.
"Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year," the release said.
"The general sale of tickets for all matches of the will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course," the release added.
ALSO READ:
Hosted by The Indian Golfers Society the event attracted a big field of 104 golfers to the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course
Closest final in SailGP history sees New Zealand take victory from Australia and Canada
The Dubai 2023 International will be the last Para Badminton event of the season in the BWF calendar
The 17-year-old student from Dubai College upstaged a strong field led by Eva Giuliani in Thailand
Tanisha, 20, who started her badminton career in Dubai, moved to India six years ago
Garvit Yildiz & Dilek Yildiz claim second place on a countback at the Fire course
Kieron Pollard's squad dominate rivals to win maiden title in only their second attempt
Man United suffer embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth as Villa edge to victory against Gunners