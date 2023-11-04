Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain stops play between Pakistan and New Zealand

The English club’s all-time women’s appearance leader sees the big difference in the global level of the women's game being reflected in the UAE
Rain stopped play during the World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Pakistan were going strong in pursuit of New Zealand 401 and were 160-1 with opener Fakhar Zaman racing to a century, when the rains came down. Captain Babar Azam was on 47.
Pakistan still need 242 runs from 28.3 overs. The DLS par score after 21.3 overs is 150 and Pakistan are 10 runs ahead.
Earlier, Rachin Ravindra hit his third century of the tournament while Kane Williamson just missed a hundred as New Zealand racked up 401-6.
ALSO READ:
The English club’s all-time women’s appearance leader sees the big difference in the global level of the women's game being reflected in the UAE
The Vipers will be looking to go one better in Season 2 after finishing runners-up to Gulf Giants last year
Action begins in January 19, 2024 with defending champions Gulf Giants set to face Sharjah Warriors in the tournament opener
I'm giving it the best possible shot I can, said Tanisha Crasto who won the Abu Dhabi Masters title with Ashwini Ponnappa
The new partnership will include youth clinics, player appearances, and financial support
Despite a hole-in-one and closing birdie Louis Gaughan had to settle for the runner-up position at Abu Dhabi's Yas Links
Young Italian retains his overall lead from Spain’s Joan Domingo as Thailand’s Chanatip Tongglum claims day's honours
Trio win respective divisions at UAE Nationals final of the BMW Golf Cup at Emirates Golf Club