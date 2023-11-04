Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain stops play again during Pakistan-New Zealand match

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 4:50 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 5:22 PM

Rain stopped play again during the blockbuster World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Pakistan were 200-1 in 25.3 overs when the rains came down again and the covers came on at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pakistan are 21 runs ahead on DLS.

It was the second time rain had stopped play. Earlier, nine overs had been lost during the first rain interruption.

Pakistan were going strong in pursuit of New Zealand's 401 and were 160-1 with opener Fakhar Zaman racing to a century, when the rains came down. Captain Babar Azam was on 47 then.

Pakistan were then set a revised target of 342 off 41 overs.

Pakistan have to win to stay in contention for a semifinal place.

