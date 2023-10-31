Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand will feel the heat after Pakistan's win over Bangladesh

New Zealand will be desperate for a win against the red-hot South Africa on Wednesday

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry attend a practice session in Pune. — AFP

Back-to-back defeats in the previous two matches tripped New Zealand’s strident march in the tournament. Beaten by India, then Australia, the Kiwis are stuck on eight points, their ambition of making the semifinals now laced with some uncertainty.

India are in the driver's seat with 12 points, with South Africa two points behind in second place.

Meanwhile, resurgent Australia have caught up with the Kiwis on eight points.

And giant-killers Afghanistan, though two points behind have suddenly emerged as a serious threat in the past week with extraordinary victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In the first couple of weeks, the Kiwis looked unstoppable, batting and bowling brilliantly to sweep aside opponents with disdain. But the matches against Australia and India showed some weaknesses.

Australia won a humdinger, with New Zealand making a sterling run chase to overhaul 388. The target would have been bigger, but their bowlers had pulled things back after David Warner and Travis Head had ravaged the bowling.

Yet, New Zealand’s bowling in the first Powerplay, in fact for 20-25 overs, was profligate. South Africa’s batsmen are in rich and aggressive form and will take a heavy toll on weak bowling.

Against India, New Zealand’s batting seemed to lose steam after looking good for a 300-plus score as they finished with 273 which India overhauled easily.

Mohammed Shami had picked up a fifer in that match, but the Kiwis also struggled against spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Given South Africa's bowling strength, the pressure on New Zealand will be enormous.

The South African batting unit, led by the retiring Quinton de Kock, has been unstoppable. The left-handed opener appears to have decided to leave an indelible impact on his final ODI event.

Three centuries so far, all brilliantly made, make him the biggest threat to the Kiwis

New Zealand, on the other hand, will once again be hoping for a big knock from Rachin Ravindra.

The stylish left-hander has been brilliant with the bat. Coupled with handy left-arm spin bowling and brilliant fielding, the 23-year-old is a superstar in the making.

With Pakistan collecting two precious points after a comprehensive win over Bangladesh on Tuesday, the Kiwis can ill afford any slip up against South Africa.

Wednesday's match:

South Africa vs New Zealand

MCA Stadium, Pune

12:30 pm UAE Time

Teams:

South Africa (probable): 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Gerald Coetzee/Tabraiz Shamsi, 11 Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand (probable): 1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Tom Latham (capt, wk), 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Jimmy Neesham, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson.

Head-to-head:

Matches: 71

New Zealand wins: 25

South Africa wins: 41

Tied: 0

No result: 5

