Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand always punch above their weight

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (left) celebrates his half-century with Rachin Ravindra during the warm-up match against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Friday. — AP

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 12:31 AM

What is that New Zealand do which helps them qualify for the business end of almost every ICC 50-over World Cup? They were runners-up in the last two tournaments. In fact, they came very close to beating England four years ago before losing the final on boundary count in a dramatic Super Over.

One of the main reasons for their success has always been their captains — be it Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson who have led the team from the front and the rest have backed their captain.

The players go about doing their job silently. Since the tournament's start, New Zealand have made it to the semifinals in 1975, 1979, 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2011.

Now the team picked for the 15th edition of the World Cup in India is not spin-heavy. But mind you, they made it to the semifinals in 2011 when the World Cup was also played on slower tracks in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

They have started well very well, winning the warm-up game against Pakistan chasing down almost 350 against Pakistan.

The Kiwi fans must be relieved seeing their captain Kane Williamson, who is coming back from a long injury layoff, hit a sparkling half-century against the Pakistanis.

New Zealand also read the conditions better than other teams and they can adapt faster than other opponents.

With a bowling attack featuring top-quality pacers, good spinners and a reliable batting unit, New Zealand could yet again make a deep run in the World Cup.

