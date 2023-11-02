Cricket World Cup 2023: India demolish Sri Lanka by 302 runs, enter semifinals

India's Mohammed Shami (centre). — AFP

Virat Kohli missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 one-day international hundreds but still helped India to an imposing victory over Sri Lanka and book a semifinal berth at the World Cup.

At a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India piled up a huge 357-8 and then knocked over Sri Lanka for 55 all out to win by a comprehensive 302 runs. This was Sri Lanka's second successive lowest score against India after the islanders were bowled out for 50 in the Asia Cup final, in the run-up to the World Cup.

Pacer Mohammed Shami continued his good form by picking up five wickets, while fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets.

India, who are unbeaten in the tournament, cruised into the semifinals.

Kohli made 88 while opener Shubman Gill hit 92 as India completed a seventh win in seven games.

The pair were out in quick succession after they had shared a stand of 189 following the second-ball exit of India captain Rohit Sharma.

But Shreyas Iyer kept the runs coming at the Wankhede Stadium with a blistering 82 off just 56 balls including six superbly struck sixes.

He eventually holed out off Dilshan Madushanka, the left-arm quick finishing with 5-80, as he became the leading bowler at the World Cup with 18 wickets.

Rohit leg-glanced Madushanka's first ball of the match for four after India were sent into bat.

But Madushanka's second ball cut off the seam before crashing into Rohit's off stump.

Missed chances

Sri Lanka could have had India three wickets down early on but missed both Gill and Kohli.

Gill was on eight when a diving Charith Aslanka dropped a difficult catch at backward point following a slashing drive off Madushanka.

Next over, Kohli was reprieved on 10 when Dushmantha Chameera was unable to cling on to a return catch off a leading edge

Those misses proved costly, Kohli completing a run-a-ball fifty featuring eight boundaries.

Gill, keeping pace with Kohli, reached the landmark in 55 balls before hitting the first six of the match when he pulled Chameera over midwicket.

But the 24-year-old fell in sight of a hundred when caught behind by wicketkeeper and Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis trying to uppercut Madushanka.

Tame end

A near capacity crowd, including Mumbai native and India great Tendulkar, was silenced when Kohli chipped a Madushanka cutter to cover-point.

It was a tame end to a 94-ball innings, including 11 fours.

The innings was in danger of faltering but Iyer blazed away, with one huge six off paceman Kasun Rajitha carrying over 100 metres.

Horror start

Set an imposing 358 to win, Sri Lanka suffered a woeful start to their chase, collapsing to three for four.

All the first three batsmen dismissed were out for nought, with both openers falling for golden ducks.

Pathum Nissanka was lbw to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball of the innings, a decision upheld on umpire's call after a Sri Lanka review.

Bumrah bowled two wides to give Sri Lanka thir first runs, but at the start of the next over Mohammed Siraj had Dimuth Karunaratne, the other opening batsman, lbw for nought as well.

Number four Sadeera Samarawickrama survived four balls before he too was out for a duck, edging Siraj to third slip Shreyas Iyer.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis was then bowled for one by Siraj to leave his side three for four in the fourth over.

